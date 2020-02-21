Crimson win state girls' hockey quarterfinal

Tristana Tatur of Maple Grove celebrates her goal in the state quarterfinal game against Hill-Murray at the Xcel Energy Center Feb. 20. Tatur's second goal of the night gave the Crimson a 3-2 win. Maple Grove trailed 2-1 entering the third period but got goals from Sam Stelljes and Tatur to win. Maple Grove advances to play Edina in the state semifinals Feb. 21, at 8:30 p.m. The state championship game is Saturday, Feb. 22. (Photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)