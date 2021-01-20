Crimson swimmers, divers off to strong start

By julia landwehr
Special to the Press
The Maple Grove boys’ swimming and diving team beat neighboring Osseo Orioles 98-60 in their first meet of the year on Jan. 14.
After losing six graduating seniors last year, dealing with delays and COVID-19 concerns, the team is out to make the most of their season.
“It was great to see all the energy, great swims and Crimson pride at last night’s meet considering the obstacles we, as a team, had to overcome due to COVID,” said Daniel Baltes, a senior and co-captain alongside Jalen Liew, Leo Williams, and Triple A award winner Zach Hopp.
With head coach Matt Caron and assistant coaches Linsi Jagger and Blake Maus at the helm, the Crimson boys are building off of last year’s success and saw a number of impressive swims in their win over the Osseo Orioles.
Hopp, who will be swimming at the University of Maine next year, was first in the 100 butterfly, with Philion coming in third.
Senior Jackson Brown, who will be swimming next year at the University of Minnesota, finished 13 seconds ahead of his competition to win the 200 freestyle, and did the same in the 500 freestyle, finishing first by a whopping 29-second margin.
The team swept the 50 and 100 freestyle events too, with Baltes finishing first in both races. In the 200 IM, the Crimson’s TJ Palli, Langston Philion, and Aiden Freese nabbed the first, second, and third spots respectively.
Hopp, Williams, and Alejandro Jimenez took the top three spots in the 100 backstroke, and Liew, Palli, and Connor Elfstrand did the same in the 100 breaststroke.
The three team relays were no different. Logan Cyr, Gerrit Riekels, Liew, and Palli won the 200 medley relay, and in the 200 freestyle relay, Palli, Cyr, Freese, and Liew also finished first. The last event of the meet, the 400 freestyle relay, saw a big win by the Crimson’s William Isaak, Cyr, Williams, and Brown.
In the one-meter diving, Crimson sophomore Zachary Johnson came out on top with 184 points, with teammates Benjamin Osborne and Christopher Osborne taking second and third respectively.
After a strong start to the season, the Crimson are hoping to keep their success going. Their next dual meet is scheduled for Jan. 19 against the Champlin Park Rebels, and you can find their full meet schedule here.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press & News on Facebook @MapleGroveOsseoPress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.