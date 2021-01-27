Crimson swimmers breaking records at fast pace

The Maple Grove boys’ swimming and diving team continued their winning streak this week with wins over the Champlin Park Rebels (103-72) and the Anoka Tornadoes (101-79).
Because of the delay in the season, the Crimson boys had two meets this past week to make up for missed meets. But that didn’t stop the boys from swimming hard and coming out on top both meets.
“Maple Grove is off to winning start this season. It is great to see the growth with a lot of our swimmers and divers on the team dropping time and breaking pool records in spite of only practicing for half of our normal swim/dive time,” senior captain Leo Williams said.
Senior Jackson Brown broke three individual pool records this week: the individual medley at Champlin Park, and the 500- and 200-yard freestyles Free at Anoka.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Brown, Zach Hopp, T.J. Palli and Daniel Baltes, crushed the Anoka pool record.
The diving team is bringing in top placements and points for the team as well led by sophomore Zach Johnson, senior Ben Osborne and 8th grader Christopher Osborne. Johnson scoring his season high of 217 points at the Anoka meet.
The Crimson team swept first place for almost every event at the Champlin Park meet, including the 400 relay team of Williams, Phillion, Brown and Baltes. Senior Jalen Liew and Logan Cyr placed first in the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle, respectively, along with personal-bests.
The Anoka meet was a success for the entire team with every senior bringing in first-, second- or third-place points in the victory. Individual races were won by Hopp, who took first in 200 IM and 100 butterfly, Baltes in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Brown took the 200 and 500 freestyles. Sophomore Gerrit Riekels took first in the 100 backstroke. Cyr broke the on- minute in his 100 Back. The 200 freestyle relay team also took top spot with team of Palli, Riekels, Brown and Liew.
The Crimson are scheduled to face Centennial and Blaine this week.
