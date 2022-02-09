The Maple Grove boys swim and dive team’s season is now approaching sections and state after the team had an undefeated regular season. The boys lost to Spring Lake Park in the Northwest Suburban Conference Championship, but are now getting ready for the junior varsity conference tournament at Northdale Middle School Saturday, Feb. 12. Section 5AA Conference Competition takes place starting Thursday, Feb. 24, followed by the State Tournament.

The highlights from the Maple Grove vs. Spring Lake Park results from Northwest Suburban Conference Championship include:

Varsity

Junior Logan Cyr took first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle

Junior Gerrit Riekels took first in the 200-yard individual medley

Riekels, senior/Team Captain TJ Palli, Cyr, sophomore Thomas Botkin finished first in the Medley Relay

Junior varsity swept three events

200-yard freestyle with sophomore Jacob Engler in first, junior Advait Deepak in second, and freshman Logan Taber in third.

100-yard freestyle with freshman Connor Elfstrand in first, sophomore Alex Pickens in second, and eighth-grader George Fisher in third.

500-yard freestyle with senior/Team Captain Alejandro Jimenez in first, eighth-grader Brandon Pazandak in second, and junior PJ Wilde in third.

Other 1st places for junior varsity

200-yard individual medley: junior Andrew Salberg

100-yard breaststroke: sophomore Will Caron

200-yard freestyle relay: Wilde, freshmen Zach Ruhr, Engler, Deepak

