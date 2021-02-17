Crimson Boys Swim and Dive took home another win on Feb. 10 against Andover bringing their season to 6-0.
Coach Matt Caron said, “Another excellent meet with a ton of personal bests and two more pool records.”
The Crimson boys putting their names up on the record board at the Andover pool are Senior Captain Daniel Baltes who broke the 50 free pool record (21.47), and the 200 free relay team of Baltes, Jalen Liew (senior captain), Zach Hopp (senior captain) and Jackson Brown (senior) broke that pool record (1:25.52).
This winning season is due to both the depth of the swim team and the experienced dive team. Crimson divers Zach Johnson and Benjamin Osborne consistently finish in the top three at dual meets, earning critical points for the team. The depth of the swim team includes talented sophomore and juniors, as well as a JV team that improves every meet.
“It’s incredible to see everyone’s hard work and determination. Even with our ‘get to work’ attitude, we’re still having fun. Especially with some of our swimmers trying diving, and our divers competing in swimming events. We were really excited to hear that state will be happening, and can’t wait to see our improvements down the line,” said Liew.
MSHSL just announced that the state swim and dive meet will be held March 18 to 20.
Other top finishes at the Andover meet include first in the 200 medley relay team of Gerrit Riekels, Liew, Brown and Baltes. Crimson swept first through fourth place in the 200 free with Logan Cyr, Hopp, Riekels and Liew. The 100 fly with Hopp, Langston Philion and Leo Williams taking first, second and third place.
First through fourth places again in the 100 back were earned by Captain Leo Williams, TJ Palli, Will Isaak and Aiden Freese. Brown took first in the 100 breast and Baltes took first in the 100 free. Logan Cyr and Thomas Botkin took first and second in the 500 free.
