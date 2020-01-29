Crimson Swim and Dive win 8AA True Team Section Meet

The Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team won the 8AA True Team Section title for the first time since 2013 last week. The Crimson edged St. Michael-Albertville 1,066.5 for first place.
The Crimson displayed their depth to capture the title. Senior captain Kelby Modene won the 200 Free and 100 Fly, Zach Hopp placed first in the 100Breast and 100 IM, Daniel Baltes took first in the 100 Free and second in the 50 Free, Jalen Liew placed second in the 100 Breast, Bjorn Plante took third in the 200 Free and 100 Back, Ben Caron took third in the 500 Free and fifth in the 50 Free, TJ Palli placed sixth in the 200 IM, Leo Williams placed eighth in the 200 Free, Jackson Parrish placed fifth in the 100 Breast and Logan Cyr placed fifth in the 500 Free.
The 200 Free Relay team (Lieu, Plante, Caron, Modene) and the 400 Free Relay team (Baltes, Caron, Hope, Modene) had first-place finishes as well.
Crimson divers Brandon Bortnem placed sixth and Josh Smith was 10th.
Maple Grove went on to defeat Anoka 101 to 80 for their last home meet of the season.
The one-meter diving trio of Bortnem, Zach Johnson and Evan Eichten went 1-2-3 for the Crimson.
Three Crimson swimmers won both their individual events. Modene had a pair of first place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 Fly. Hopp had back-to-back wins in the 100 Breast and 500 Free and Baltes won the 50 Free and 100 Back.
Other MG placers were: Plante placed first in the 200 Free and third in the 50 Free; Caron placed third in the 200 Free and 100 Free, Lieu placed second in the 200 IM and first in the 100 Free, Palli placed second in the 100 Breast and fourth in the 500 Free, Williams placed fourth in the100 Fly and fifth in the 200 Free, Cyr was fourth in both the 200 IM and the 100 Back. Langston Philion placed fifth in the 100 Fly and Vapor Worlobah placed fifth in the 100 Free.
