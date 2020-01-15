Crimson swim and dive stays undefeated in conference

The Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team remained undefeated in conference play after defeating Centennial at home 95-80 on Jan. 9.
The Crimson won first in every event in the meet.
In individual events, Crimson diver Brandon Bortnem placed first in 1-meter diving with a score of 209.25. Evan Eicten placed second with179.85 and Zach Johnson placed third with 170.15.
Senior captain Ben Caron placed first in both the 200 Free and 100 Breast. Senior captain Kelby Modene finished first in both the 500 Free and 200 IM. Senior captain Bjorn Plante place first in the 100 Fly. Zach Hopp finished first in both the 100 Back and 100 Free. TJ Palli placed first in the 50 Free and a second in the 100 Free.
Daniel Baltes had two second-place finishes in the 500 Free and 100 Back. Jalen Liew placed second in the 200 IM and a third place finish in the 500 Free. Vanwor Worlobah placed second in the 200 Free and Leo Williams placed third in the 100 Fly.
The 200 Medley Relay team of Baltes, Hopp, Palli and Plante started the meet off with a first-place finish. The 200 Free Relay team of Plante, Liew, Caron, Modene placed first and the 400 Free Relay team of Baltes, Hopp, Caron and Modene ended the meet with another first place.
The Crimson then traveled north to win the eight-team Duluth Invitational with a high score of 572 Jan. 11. The Crimson also broke three Duluth pool records.
The 200 Medley Relay team of Plante (back), Modene (fly) Hopp (breast), Baltes (free) took first place and broke the Duluth pool record with a time of 1:37.00. Modene also broke two Duluth pool records with a first place finishes in the 100 Fly (51.86) and 100 Breast (58.08).
Plante placed second (1:51.53) and Williams placed fourth (1:55.27) in the 200 Free. Plante also placed first in the 100 Back (56.90), Baltes placed first in the 50 Free (22.37) and first in the 100 Free (49.16). Hopp placed first in the 500 Free (5:00.53) and second place in the 200 IM (2:01.26). Caron placed second in 500 Free (5:07.70) and Palli placed third in the 100 Free (52.06). Liew was fourth in the 50 Free (23.03).
The 400 Free Relay team of Baltes, Hopp, Palli, Modene placed first and the 200 Free Relay team of Worlobah, Plante, Liew, Caron placed second.
In diving, Bortnem finished fourth (346.90), Johnson placed fifth (310.25) and Josh Smith placed sixth (288.00).
The Crimson host Anoka Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m.
