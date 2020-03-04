The Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team wrapped up the season with a seventh-place finish out of 43 teams at the state meet Feb. 29.
The Crimson fielded three relay teams as well as three swimmers that qualified to compete in individual events in Kelby Modene, Daniel Baltes and Zach Hopp. All three individual swimmers and one relay advanced to the championship finals.
The 200 Yard Medley Relay team of Gerrit Riekels (backstroke), Hopp (breast), Modene (fly) and Baltes (free) finished fourth with a time of 1:34.27. The 1:34.27 qualified the relay team for an All-American Consideration Time. In addition, they set a new school record by breaking the record that had been held since 2001.
Senior captain Modene qualified for the championship finals in both of his events. He placed fifth in the 200 Individual Medley (IM) with a time of 1:52.90, which also set a new Crimson team record. He also placed fifth in the 100 breast with an All-American Consideration time of 56.18.
Baltes, a junior, also qualified for the championship finals in both of his events. He finished fifth in the 50 Free with a time of 21.06 and fifth in the 100 Free with a time of 46.34.
Hopp, also a junior, successfully made it to the championship finals in the 100 Breast as well. He tied Minnetonka swimmer Knute Wargin for eighth place in the prelims and had to swim head-to-head, winner goes to championship finals in a “swim-off” after Friday’s meet. Hopp won the swim-off with a time of 57.21. He then went on to finish seventh with a time of 57.92 in the championship heat.
The 200 Free Relay team of Hopp, Jalen Lieu, captain Ben Caron and captain Bjorn Plante placed 11th with a time of 1:28.72
The 400 Free Relay team of Baltes, Caron, Plante and Modene finished ninth with a time of 3:12.50.
Success at the state meet capped a terrific season for the Crimson. They went undefeated in conference play, won the Northwest Suburban Conference, Duluth Invitational and were 8AA Section champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.