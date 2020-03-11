Crimson skier Christina Bolcer qualifies for US Junior Team

Maple Grove senior Christina Bolcer

Maple Grove High senior Christina Bolcer has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Ski and Snowboard Junior Nationals Championship Team. Qualification was based on the top four scores of eight Junior National qualifying races this ski season.

Bolcer, who led the Crimson to a conference and section championships this season, will be competing for the Midwest team now to March 14 at Donner Summit in Truckee, Calif.

