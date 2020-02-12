8 Crimson sign to play at colleges

Eight Maple Grove High School athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers on National Signing Day Feb. 5. These athletes include, left to right: Jessie Ryman, soccer at Northern State University; Luca Ralph, soccer at Kent State University; Abby Schulte, basketball at North Dakota State University; Abbey Radermacher, soccer at Northern State University; Chloe Corbin, hockey at Lindenwood University; Joe Buelow, football at Southwest Minnesota State University; Patrick McLean, cross country, Arizona State University; and Kelby Modene, swimming at Denver University. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove High Activities)

