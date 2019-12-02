2 Crimson qualify for debate nationals

Two students from Maple Grove High School have qualified to the 2020 NSDA National Tournament. Noah Peterson (middle) and Vijaya Gopalan (left) will be representing the Northern Lights district in Congressional Debate in Albuquerque, New Mexico next June. Vijaya and Noah competed along with three other students at the Minnesota State Capitol building this month..

The national qualifier for Public Forum and Lincoln Douglas Debate will be Dec. 17 and 18.

