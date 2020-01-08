Crimson gymnasts take third at invitational

The Maple Grove gymnastics team opened the new year by taking third place at the Minnesota Girls’ Gymnastics Officials Association Invitational at Park Center on Jan. 4
Mahtamedi won first place with 144 points, Lakeville North scored 143.3 and Maple Grove netted 140.225 points.
Maple Grove senior Nadia Abid had a good day as she won the all-around title with a score of 37.650. She was second in the floor exercise with 9.625 points, fourth on the balance beam with a 9.625, ninth on the bars with an 8.90 and fourth in the vault with a 9.500.
Crimson Sasha Thompson was fifth in the vault with a 9.45, fourth on the beam with a 9.175, 11th in the floor with a 9.250 and 14th in the all-around with 34.725 points.
Also placing were: Julie Leibig took ninth on the beam with a 9.0 and 26th on the bars with a 7.725, Abby Kinnan took 27th in the vault with an 8.600, Jayden Linnell took 26th in the bars with a 7.725, and Lily Bonnsetter took 21st in the floor exercise with an 8.650.
