The Maple Grove gymnastics team remained undefeated in the conference with a 140.725-109.575 win over Osseo/Fridley Jan. 9.

Senior Nadia Abid led the way with three first places and the individual title. She won the vault with a 9.450, the bar with an 8.925, the floor exercise with a 9.675, took second on the beam with an 8.875 and won the all-around with 36.925 points.

Sasha Thompson won the beam with a 9.225, and finished second in the floor (9.450), bars (8.675), vault (9.375) and in the all-around (36.725).

Other Maple Grove top three finishers were Julie Leibig, third on the bars with an 8.150; Jaiden Linnell, fourth in the vault with an 8.575; Gabby Thull, third on the beam with an 8.675; and Lily Bonnsetter, third in the floor exercise with an 8.675.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments