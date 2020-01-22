The Maple Grove gymnastics team remained undefeated in the conference with a 140.725-109.575 win over Osseo/Fridley Jan. 9.
Senior Nadia Abid led the way with three first places and the individual title. She won the vault with a 9.450, the bar with an 8.925, the floor exercise with a 9.675, took second on the beam with an 8.875 and won the all-around with 36.925 points.
Sasha Thompson won the beam with a 9.225, and finished second in the floor (9.450), bars (8.675), vault (9.375) and in the all-around (36.725).
Other Maple Grove top three finishers were Julie Leibig, third on the bars with an 8.150; Jaiden Linnell, fourth in the vault with an 8.575; Gabby Thull, third on the beam with an 8.675; and Lily Bonnsetter, third in the floor exercise with an 8.675.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.