Crimson gymnasts bounce back from 1st loss with win over Champlin Park

The Maple Grove gymnastics team lost its first dual meet of the season against Elk River but bounced back with a win over Champlin Park.
The Crimson outscored the Rebels 143.625-138.250 in the Jan. 24 meet. Nadia Abid gave a dominating performance, winning all four events and the all-around title. She scored a 9.45 in the vault, a 9.375 on the bars, a 9.7 on the beam, a 9.750 in the floor and 38.250 in the all-around.
Sasha Thompson finished second in the all-around with 36.375 points. She took second in the vault (9.275), on the beam (9.425), and in the floor exercise (9.475) and was fourth on the bars with an 8.20.
Other Maple Grove placers were: Julie Leibig, third on the bars with an 8.425; Lillian Bonnsetter, fourth in the vault with an 8.725 and sixth in the floor with an 8.80; and Gabby Thull, fifth on the beam with an 8.925.
Abid again swept all four events and the all-around against Elk River but her effort was not enough as the Elks edged MG 143.050-141.90 Jan. 16. It was Maple Grove’s first dual meet loss of the season.
