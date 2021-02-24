The Maple Grove Crimson gymnastics team has opened the season with a 4-2 record. This despite having to overcome many early-season challenges.
Like most other sports, the Crimson gymnast had their season start pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic.
Also, shortly before the season began, long-time coach Shannon Hoover stepped aside. Hoover’s daughter Sabrina, previously an assistant coach moved up to the head coaching role and was joined as co-head coach by another assistant coach Melanee Martin. Hoover and Martin were college teammates at Winona State and hope to build on the previous success of the elder Hoover.
The Crimson also were hit hard by graduations, including Section all-around and State beam champion Nadia Abid who is now competing at Hamline. Add in a couple of key contributors not being able to compete this season due to off-season injuries and the team suffering a few early-season injuries, and the 4-2 start is a success for the Crimson.
“We have had a lot of change and had to overcome a lot, but I am very happy with where we are at this point of the season,” Hoover said. “I very proud of how hard the girls have worked and come together.”
The Crimson opened the season against currently second ranked Anoka falling 141.875 to 132.050. Crimson Sophomore Sasha Thompson lead Maple Grove with a 34.80 all-around, good for a third-place finish. Thompson led the Crimson on the vault with a 9.125, and floor with a 9.425, which was the highest score for both teams on any event.
Senior tri-captain Gabby Thull had an 8.75 for the high beam score for the Crimson. Sophomore Abby Palmer, new to the Crimson team this year, lead Maple Grove on the bars with an 8.275. “We were just so happy to get the season started,” Hoover said. “We didn’t get the win, but it felt great to get out there and compete finally.”
The Crimson next made the short trip to Osseo for a meet with the rival Orioles. The Crimson came up with its first win of the season by a score of 135.4 to 115.7. The win improved the Crimson to 1-1. “This began our continuing trend of getting a little better and getting better scores each week,” Hoovers said.
Thompson led all gymnast with a 36.475 in the all-around. “Sasha had a really good night with the high score on all events and she was able to shake off some the early season rust she had in the first meet” said Hoover. Senior tri-captain Brynn McClure finished second in the all-around with a 32.4 and in third was Senior tri-captain Abby Kinnan with a 31.775.
Continuing their winning ways, the Crimson defeated Andover at home 136.625 to 97.975, moving to 2-1 on the season. Thompson won the all-around with a 35.625, followed by Sophomore Meg O’Leary with a 31.975 and Kinnan who had a 31.8.
Thompson won the vault with a 9.3, the floor with an 8.850, and beam with a 9.075. Palmer had the high score on bars with a 9.0. Palmer also finished second on the beam with an 8.475, while another new comer sophomore Kylee McCaffery was second on the vault with a 9.0. Senior Julie Liebig was the runner up on floor with an 8.4.
“We’ve had eight different gymnast place top 3 on event this year, so it shows we are building some depth,” Hoover said.
On the road again, the Crimson met the defending Section 5 champion and 4th ranked Elk River. Maple Grove made it close and again improved on their team score but fell 139.050 to 137.800. “Elk River is really good. We knew were an underdog, but we competed hard,” Hoover said.
Thompson eked out a win over the Elks Top Gymnast Abby Rekstad with a personal season best all-around score of 36.55. Palmer had her high score of the year and the team’s high score on bars of 9.175. “Abby is a really good gymnast coming to us from club. She is overcoming an injury and when she gets closer too full strength, I am sure we will see big thigs from her,” Hoover said.
Thompson led the Crimson on beam with at 9.25, on floor with a season best 9.475, and on vault with a 9.25. The loss evened the Crimson’s record at 2-2.
Returning home the Crimson hosted Conference foes Rogers and Centennial. Centennial came in ranked one spot higher than the Crimson, but it was Maple Grove that came away with the win behind a season high team score of 138.125. Centennial scored a 133.800 and Rogers had a 126.975.
This time Thompson dropped a very close all-around to Centennial’s Audry Noha 36.350 to 36.100. O’Leary finished third with a season-high personal best 33.20. Thompson won the Floor with a 9.450 and was also second on the beam and vault. Crimson’s Palmer won the bars with a 9.050 and added a third on the beam. McCaffery’s 8.875, placed her third on the vault. The victories moved the Crimson to 4-2.
Maple Grove still has meets against Blaine, Coon Rapids, Champlin Park and Park Center before the section tournament. The AA State Tournament will be held this year at Champlin Park on March 27th.
“Our section is really tough. We know it’s going to be tough but if we can get a little healthier and stay that way and keep working hard, we can do really well at Sections,” Hoover said.
