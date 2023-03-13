Crimson girls basketball fall short to Roseville in Section 5AAAA final

(Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

Kennedy Klick rises high to score points for Maple Grove against Roseville in the Section 5AAAA final on March 10.

Maple Grove girls basketball faced Roseville in a second consecutive Section 5AAAA final on Friday, March 10, at Anoka High School. Like their previous meeting in 2022, Roseville came out on top of the game, beating the Crimson 68-62.

Despite the eventual loss, Maple Grove showed immense persistence against a Roseville team that looked deadset on winning the section title. The Crimson got themselves back into the game several times, and narrowed the gap to just a few points after trailing by 10 or more for large portions of the game.

