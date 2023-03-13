Crimson girls basketball fall short to Roseville in Section 5AAAA final

Maple Grove girls basketball faced Roseville in a second consecutive Section 5AAAA final on Friday, March 10, at Anoka High School. Like their previous meeting in 2022, Roseville came out on top of the game, beating the Crimson 68-62.
Despite the eventual loss, Maple Grove showed immense persistence against a Roseville team that looked deadset on winning the section title. The Crimson got themselves back into the game several times, and narrowed the gap to just a few points after trailing by 10 or more for large portions of the game.
Roseville were ready to punish any mistake and showed confidence in and around the key, finding an answer to each question forced into play by Maple Grove. Roseville led 33-23 at halftime.
Despite trailing 41-53 with six minutes to go, Maple Grove stepped up and got back in the game, trailing by just three points when a timeout was called with 22 seconds left on the clock. Maple Grove eventually scored 39 points in the second half to Roseville’s 35.
Jordan Ode and Kennedy Klick led the night’s scoring with 20 points and 18 points scored respectively.
The result concludes an exceptional season from Maple Grove, who were undefeated conference champions, winning 19 straight conference games. Their overall record was 24-5. The loss to Roseville was the Crimson’s second loss in their last 21 games.
