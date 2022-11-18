Crimson football secures spot in Class 6A state final

Maple Grove football faced a familiar postseason opponent Thursday, Nov. 17, as they came head to head with Lakeville South for a rematch of the 2021 Class 6A final. Meeting this time in the state semifinals, the Crimson looked set to write their own chapter in the history of this matchup.
The Lakeville South Cougars would strike first, scoring the opening touchdown eight minutes into the first quarter after a tedious, long opening drive. The Cougars held on to that lead going into the second quarter to mark a rare occurrence for the Crimson this season.
A crucial second quarter for Maple Grove would follow, with Tanner Albeck running in the Crimson’s first touchdown to even it up at 7-7, before an unbelievable moment saw Jacob Anderson find acres of space. Quarterback Jacob Kilzer would find Anderson, who would calmly catch the ball and run it in for a 72-yard gain to finally give Maple Grove a lead to defend Thursday night at the bank.
A vital interception from Jackson Powers on Maple Grove’s 3-yard line with just seconds on the clock would ensure Maple Grove lead going into half time.
There would no more points scored the night of this blockbuster showdown, but the Crimson defense would continue to put together an enormous performance. Powers almost intercepted a second pass, tipping it instead into the path of Max Johnson, who collected the first of his two interceptions against Lakeville South. Johnson and Powers would menace the Cougars for the entire half, along with a standout performance from Albeck, guiding Maple Grove to a 14-7 win.
The still-undefeated Crimson will face the winner of Eden Prairie versus Rosemount, which will be play Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 pm.
