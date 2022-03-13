Crimson fall to Huskies in overtime thriller for state crown

In a back-and-forth affair that might go down as one of, if not, the best games ever played in the Minnesota state boys high school hockey tournament, the Andover Huskies scored a game-winning goal in double overtime to beat the Maple Grove Crimson 6-5 to capture their first-ever state championship March 12.
Maple Grove got the scoring started with two goals in the first period from junior forward Finn Brink and senior forward Josh Giuliani, but the Huskies answered with a goal from junior forward Cayden Casey to make it 2-1 Crimson.
Then in the final minute of action in the first, Maple Grove junior forward Landen Gunderson scored to make it 3-1, but Andover senior forward Jacob Pierson responded with three seconds left in the frame, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Huskies senior defenseman Weston Knox scored the only goal of the second period to knot it up at 3-3 going to the third. That’s when the scoring barrage returned, starting with a goal from Casey to give Andover its first lead of the night at 4-3. But the Crimson responded, thanks to two unanswered goals: one from Giuliani (his third of the night and second straight hat trick), and one from senior forward Chayton Fischer, which gave Maple Grove a 5-4 lead.
But with less than two minutes left, junior forward Gavyn Thoreson tied it up for Andover at 5-5, and that was the score at the end of three periods.
In overtime, both teams had excellent chances to score, which resulted in spectacular saves from Andover senior Austin Brauns and Maple Grove senior Toby Hopp. But still, no one could put it in the back of the net. Then in the second overtime, Andover senior forward Logan Gravnik took a rebound in front of the Crimson net and scored to give the Huskies a 6-5 win and their first state title.
Giuliani and sophomore defenseman Danny Nelson each recorded four points and Hopp registered 39 saves. Maple Grove ended the regular season with a 23-7-1 record and achieved their program-best at the state tournament, advancing to their first state championship.
