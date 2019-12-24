Ten Maple Grove Crimson earned all district football honors, coach Matt Lombardi recently announced.

Earning All-District are senior linebacker/fullback Anthony Gipson, junior defensive lineman Nate Becker, senior defensive lineman Joe Buelow, junior tight end Jacob Engle and senior offensive lineman Tyler Wiens.

Receiving honorable mentions are junior defensive back Brandon Bortnem, junior defensive back Jaden Matchette, senior halfback Cooper Wegscheid, senior linebacker Aaron Tollefson and senior linebacker Thomas Kampsula.

