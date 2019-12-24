Ten Maple Grove Crimson earned all district football honors, coach Matt Lombardi recently announced.
Earning All-District are senior linebacker/fullback Anthony Gipson, junior defensive lineman Nate Becker, senior defensive lineman Joe Buelow, junior tight end Jacob Engle and senior offensive lineman Tyler Wiens.
Receiving honorable mentions are junior defensive back Brandon Bortnem, junior defensive back Jaden Matchette, senior halfback Cooper Wegscheid, senior linebacker Aaron Tollefson and senior linebacker Thomas Kampsula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.