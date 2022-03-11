After taking down Edina in the Class 2A quarterfinals, the Maple Grove boys hockey squad played maybe its most complete game of the year March 11, when they beat Prior Lake 6-2 in the state semifinals.
With the win, the Crimson advanced to their first state championship game in program history.
In their contest with Edina, the Crimson were playing the opening period primarily on defense. This time around, the opposite was true. Less than three minutes into the game, senior forward Josh Giuliani began the scoring with a five-hole shot through the legs of Prior Laker goalie Trevor Boschee to make it 1-0 Maple Grove.
Later in the frame, Giuliani added his second goal of the night on the power play, giving the Crimson a quick 2-0 advantage.
Along with an emphasis on puck possession and efficient offense, the Crimson also made their presence felt on defense, holding the Lakers and star forward Alex Bump, who scored five goals in the first round game against Cretin-Derham Hall, to just nine shots on goal in the opening frame, while recording 19 of their own.
But one of them turned out to be costly as senior forward Justin Kingery took advantage of a defensive zone turnover and shot it past goalie Toby Hopp to cut the lead in half 2-1.
Then in the final minutes of the frame, the Crimson were forced to be a man down on a penalty, where the Lakers had a chance to tie the game. But instead, junior forward Finn Brink was gifted a breakaway opportunity off of a turnover and made the Lakers pay by netting a shorthanded goal. Rather than go to intermission potentially tied 2-2, the Crimson went with a 3-1 lead.
In the second, senior forward Chayton Fischer added to the lead with a goal of his own to make it 4-1. But the Lakers summoned some momentum when Bump answered right back a few minutes later with a goal off of Hopp’s glove. If there was one guy who could spark a game-changing surge, it would be the Mr. Hockey favorite Bump, and the Crimson knew that.
However, the best way to quench opposing momentum is with a timely score, and that is just what Maple Grove got with a goal from junior forward Landen Gunderson to make it 5-2. Then as the second neared its end, Giuliani netted his third goal of the night and third hat trick of the season.
A few fans tossed their headgear on the Xcel Energy Center Ice in honor of the Crimson forward, and the celebration was on for the whole third period.
With no goals scored, the Maple Grove students, dressed in Hawaiian garb, and fans broke out in cheers and screams as time ticked to triple zeros.
For the first time in program history, Maple Grove will play for a state championship tomorrow night, March 12, at 7 p.m. against either Hill-Murray or Andover.
