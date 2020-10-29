Crimson crowns its royalty

Maple Grove Senior High School hosted its 2020 Homecoming week last week. The Homecoming King and Queen were crowned at the Maple Grove vs. Centennial Homecoming football game on Oct. 23. This year’s Homecoming Queen is Sierra Rosby and King is Daniel Baltes.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

