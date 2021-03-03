The Crimson boys competed in two dual meets last week and brought their undefeated season to a 9-0 record. The team took home the win over Park Center on Thursday, Feb. 25, and clinched a win over Coon Rapids in a very close meet on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Another pool record was broken at the Park Center meet by the 200 Free Relay team of Garret Riekels, Mason Knooihuizen, TJ Palli and Jackson Brown.
Both the Maple Grove Crimson and the Coon Rapids Cardinals were undefeated going into the dual meet on Feb. 27. It was a tight scoring meet in which the Crimson were leading by 7 points before the last race in which 14 points were up for grabs. Winning first place and third place in that final event allowed the Crimson to earn the win 99 to 86 and kept their undefeated season going.
The entire Crimson team worked together to win this meet, with every third, fourth and fifth place finishes making a difference. First place finishes were taken by senior Captain Daniel Baltes in the 50 free and the 100 free, and by senior Jackson Brown in the 200 free and the 500 free.
Junior TJ Palli took second in the 50 free, senior Captain Jalen Liew touched out Coon Rapids to take second place in the 100 free, and Sophomore Logan Cyr took second in the 500 free to gain needed points for the Crimson team.
Eighth grader Christopher Osborne was the Crimson’s only diver at the meet and took fourth place.
A Conference Record was broken by the 200 free relay team of Liew, senior Zach Hopp, Palli and Baltes. And the 400 Free Relay teams took 1st (Baltes, Palli, Riekels, Brown) and 3rd (Leo Williams, Will Isaak, Thomas Botkin, Cyr) – clinching the win for the Crimson against the Cardinals.
One final dual meet against Elk River next week where the Crimson hope to secure the Conference Title. Then the Crimson head into Sections on March 12.
