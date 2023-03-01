Crimson boys swim team takes on section tournament

The Maple Grove Boys Swim and Dive team is wrapping up a successful and fun season. They took first place in their conference. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 25, the boys and placed second overall at the 5AA Section Swim and Dive championship meet to cap off a wonderful season.
Wayzata placed first, followed by Crimson, Spring Lake Park, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Irondale New Brighton, Osseo, Champlin Park and Park Center.
Highlights include:
Third place in the 200 yard Medley Relay- Lucas Bakker (8), Gerrit De Looze (12), Logan Cyr (12), Thomas Botkin (11) with a time of 1:43:79.
Second place in the 400 yard Freestyle Relay- Logan Cyr (12), Rodrigo Rodriguez (10), Lucas Bakker (8), Thomas Botkin (11) with a time of 3:16: 78.
Captain and senior Logan Cyr placed first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:43:79 and first in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 4:47:00.
Senior Ian Cobb placed fifth overall in the diving competition with a final score of 264.70.
The Minnesota State Meet is March 2 to 4 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota. For kids interested in joining the Maple Grove Swim and Dive team next year, the season starts at the end November and wraps up in mid-February for most of our swimmers.
Meets are usually on Thursday evenings and all swimmers and divers compete in these meets. The home meets are streamed live on the team’s Youtube page @crimsonswimdive.
