Crimson boys swim team takes on section tournament

(Photo by Brigit Freese and Lori Fisher)

The Maple Grove swim team poses with second place section title.

The Maple Grove Boys Swim and Dive team is wrapping up a successful and fun season. They took first place in their conference. Then, on Saturday, Feb. 25, the boys and placed second overall at the 5AA Section Swim and Dive championship meet to cap off a wonderful season.

Wayzata placed first, followed by Crimson, Spring Lake Park, Robbinsdale Armstrong, Irondale New Brighton, Osseo, Champlin Park and Park Center.

