Crimson boys swim dive plan to build on last season’s success

The Crimson Boys Swim and Dive is back in the pool and looking forward to building off of last season’s success as NWSC runner-ups. The team has five varsity seniors, including second year captain’s Ben Caron and Kelby Modene, as well as senior captain Bjorn Plante and Nick Pokutny. Junior diver Brandon Bortnem is captain of the dive team.
The team is headed by head coach Matt Caron and Linsi Jagger, but the coaching staff has added former Maple Grove Senior High standout and former Golden Gopher Erin Buck, as well as former Golden Gopher Divers Lexi Tenenbaum and Beth Etterman.
The team has great talent-depth this year with all three state tournament swimmers, as well as its state relay teams are back. Senior Modene, future University of Denver Pioneer, swam state in the 100 breast and 100 fly events. Junior Zack Hopp, 100 Breast and junior sprinter Daniel Baltes, 100 and 50 free events. Freshman stand out Gerrit Riekels and junior Jalen Lieu are also back and were members of last year’s state relay teams.
The Crimson had a busy first week with a second place finish at the NWSC Relay meet on Dec. 7. They had won the majority of their swimming events but several DQ’s cost the Crimson first place and allowed Anoka High School to ultimately take first place in the six school meet. However, Maple Grove’s divers collectively won their one-meter event with strong finishes from junior Bortnem and Evan Eichten, as well as sophomore Josh Smith.
The Crimson then went to St. Michael where they lost a head to head friendly match-up 90-96 against the Knights. Baltes placed second first in the 100 Free and second in the 200 Free. Lieu placed first in the 100 Breast and second in the 200 IM. Modene placed second in both 100 Fly and 100 Back. TJ Palli placed second in the 500 Free. Bjorn Plante took home first in the 500 Free and second in the 50 free. Vanwor Worlobah placed second in the 100 Breast. Freshman diver Zachary Johnson took home second and Bortnem placed third in one-meter diving.
The final meet of the week was a 101-74 victory at home against Robbinsdale Armstrong. Both of Maple Grove’s relay teams placed first. Riekels, Lieu, Caron and Hopp placed first in the 200 Medley Relay. Hope, Williams, Palli and Modene placed first in the 400 Free relay. Diver Bortnem planed first and Zachary Johnson and Smith placed third and fourth, respectively.
Leo Williams and Logan Cyr went one and two in the 200 Free. Baltes won the 100 Fly. Caron placed second in the 500 Free. Hopp placed first in the 50 and 100 Free. Lieu placed first in the 500 Free. Plante took home first in the 100 Back.
Modene took home first in both the 200 IM and 100 Breast. He also set a new pool record in the 100 Breast. It was his second pool record of his high school career so far.
The Crimson will compete this Thursday, Dec. 19, against Osseo High School at Osseo Junior High.
