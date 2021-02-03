Crimson boys swim and dive undefeated season

Two more wins over Centennial and Blaine continue the Maple Grove Swim and Dive team’s winning streak and undefeated season.
Crimson boys took on Centennial on Jan. 28. With eight seasoned seniors on the team and many talented underclass, the team not only won the meet, but set three pool records as well. Senior captain Daniel Baltes set the pool record in the 50 free; senior Jackson Brown set a pool record in the 100 fly, and the 400 free relay team of Hopp, Brown, Liew and Baltes set another pool record.
Senior Langston Phillion earned a first place in the individual medley, senior captain Jalen Liew grabbed first place for the 100 free, senior captain Zach Hopp took first in the 500 free and sophomore Logan Cyr took first place in the 100 breast stroke.
Sophomore diver Zach Johnson continues to lead the diving team taking second place at both Centennial and Blaine meets.
The Crimson boys swept all the first place finishes in the swimming events against Blaine on Jan. 30. Four Crimson swimmers dominated the individual events, with the rest of the talented team taking many second and third places: Senior captain Liew 100 fly and individual medley; Brown with the 200 and 500 free; Hopp in the 100 back and 50 free; and Palli in the 100 breast and 100 free.
All three Crimson relay teams took home first place as well. The 200 medley relay of Gerrit Riekels, Palli, Phillion and Thomas Botkin; the 200 free relay team made up of Baltes, Cyr, Phillion and Brown; and the 400 free relay team of Baltes, Brown, Riekels and Hopp.
The Crimson have time off before their next meet against Andover on Feb. 11. The Crimson meets are now live streamed on You Tube “MGSH Crimson Boys Swim and Dive.”
