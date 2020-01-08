Crimson boys’ swim and dive places at Maroon and Gold Invite

The Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team took ninth place at the annual Maroon and Gold Invitational at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center last week. The Crimson squared off against 12 other metro teams, including swimming powerhouse’s Edina, Wayzata, Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
The Crimson’s 200 yard medley relay team of Gerrit Riekels (backstroke), Zach Hopp (breast), Kelby Modene (fly) and Daniel Baltes (free) placed third overall with a time of 1:36.78, which was just shy of a team record (1:36.35).
The 400 free relay team of Baltes, Bjorn Plante, Hopp and Modene placed seventh with a time of 3:17.8. The 200 free relay team of Bjorn Plante, TJ Palli, Leo Williams and Riekels placed 17th with a time of 1:35.99.
In individual events, the Crimson saw success with several top 10 finishes.
Senior captain Modene took first place in the 200 IM (1:54.16) and second place in the 100 breast (56.89).
Riekels placed 10th in the 100 backstroke with a personal best time 55.35. Baltes placed eighth in the 50 free in 22.22, Hopp placed fifth in the 100 fly with a personal best time of 52.34, a 3.53 second drop from his prior best, and also took sixth in the 100 breast (58.37).
Junior diver Brandon Bortnem placed 10th out of 36 divers with a score of 180.25. Freshman Zach Johnson placed 14th with a score of 155.00.
The Crimson next host Centennial Thursday, Jan. 9, at Maple Grove Middle School. Meet starts at 6 p.m.
