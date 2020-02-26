The Maple Grove boys’ swim and dive team captured the Section 8AA Championship this past weekend at Elk River. The Crimson won the eight-team meet with 422 points. The second place finisher was Brainerd with 322 points.
The win ended the team’s eight-plus-year dry-spell in capturing a section title. The team has also won the Northwest Suburban Conference title this year. They also broke three long-held section records.
The Crimson’s 200 Yard Medley Relay (Gerritt Riekels, Zach Hopp, Kelby Modene, Daniel Baltes) started the string of first-place finishes with a section record breaking time of 1:36.60.
Sprinter Daniel Baltes took first place in both the 50 Yard Free (21.51) and the 100 Yard Free (46.63).
The 400 Yard Free Relay (Ben Caron, Jalen Liew, Bjorn Plante, Baltes) took first with a time of 3:14.57.
Modene took first place in both the 100 Yard Breast (57.12) and the 200 Yard IM (1:54.94). He broke both the pool records and the section records in both events. He was also awarded the Section 8AA Swimmer of the Year.
Hopp finished second in the 100 Breast (58.44) and third in the 100 Fly (53.02).
The 200 Yard Relay (Hopp, Liew, Caron, Modene) took second place.
Modene (100 Breast/200 IM), Baltes (50/100 Free) and Hopp (100 Breast) will represent the Crimson in individual events at the Minnesota State High School Tournament. All three relay teams will advance to state as well.
Other top swim finishers are: Caron (third) in the 500 Yard Free, Plante (fourth) in the 200 Yard Free and (seventh) in the 100 Yard Back, Leo Williams (sixth) in the 200 Yard Free and (11th) in the 500 Yard Free, Gerrit Riekels (third) in the 100 Yard Back and (third) 200 Yard IM, Liew (third) in the 50 Yard Free and (fifth) in the 100 Yard Free, Jackson Parrish (eighth) in the 100 Breast, Nick Pokutny (12th) in the 100 Yard Fly, TJ Palli (eighth) in the 100 Yard Free and (12th) in the 200 Yard Free, Langston Phillion (14th) and Logan Cyr (15th) in the 500 Yard Free, Vanwor Worlobah (14th) in the 100 Yard Breast and (16th) in the 100 Yard Fly.
In one-meter diving, Brandon Bortnem finished eighth (344.55), Josh Smith 10th (323.80), Zach Johnson 11th (323.00) and Evan Eichten 15th (295.75).
The state meet will be Feb. 27-29 at the University of Minnesota Jean Freeman Aquatic Center.
