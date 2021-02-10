The Crimson Boys Swim and Dive team has been breaking many pool records this year and this week’s meet was no different: the Crimson boys broke two more pool records and tied a third record.

Senior Jackson Brown shattered both the Maple Grove pool and team records for the 500 free this week. The previous team record was from 2007, and the team is excited to be breaking these long standing records.

“It’s exciting to be swimming this fast at this point in the season. Our team has a lot of talent and we are only going to get better from here,” said Brown.

The 100 backstroke pool record was broken by sophomore Gerrit Riekels. And senior Daniel Baltes tied the 50 free pool record that was set back in 2007.

The Crimson are looking to next week’s meet against Andover which will be live streamed at MGSH Crimson Boys Swim and Dive on You Tube.

