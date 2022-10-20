Crimson boys soccer return section title to Maple Grove
Buy Now

(Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

The Maple Grove boys hoist their section tournament award following the game against Champlin Park Oct. 18.

Crimson boys soccer returned the section title to Maple Grove in a battle of a match on Oct. 18 against the Champlin Park Rebels. Chris Frantz would score the only goal of the night, running on to a ball headed toward the box by Aaron Badillo before chipping a long distance shot over the goalkeeper just 11 minutes in.

Crimson goalkeeper Holden Waldrum was one of the stars of the night, having to take charge in a game where Maple Grove struggled to maintain possession and had to spent long stints of time defending against Champlin Park.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments