Crimson boys soccer return section title to Maple Grove

Crimson boys soccer returned the section title to Maple Grove in a battle of a match on Oct. 18 against the Champlin Park Rebels. Chris Frantz would score the only goal of the night, running on to a ball headed toward the box by Aaron Badillo before chipping a long distance shot over the goalkeeper just 11 minutes in.
Crimson goalkeeper Holden Waldrum was one of the stars of the night, having to take charge in a game where Maple Grove struggled to maintain possession and had to spent long stints of time defending against Champlin Park.
Waldrum was just about everywhere he needed to be when trouble called, and when he wasn’t, defenders Reese Saladin and Ethan Smith were both on hand for goal-line clearances in the first and second half respectively. The result leaves the Crimson with eight goals scored in the section tournament and zero conceded.
With the entire squad pushed to their limits by a Champlin Park team that came to play and came to win, Maple Grove survived the pressure and gritty play to win 1-0. It’s a result that not only returns the absent section title to Maple Grove, who won it in 2020, but also gives the team its first state appearance since 2019, having missed out in 2020 due to COVID-19 and in 2021 due to being knocked out in the section semi-finals.
Maple Grove boys soccer will now take part in the MSHSL’s Class AAA state tournament alongside Rochester Mayo, Edina, Rosemount, Woodbury, Wayzata, Andover, and the winner of St. Michael-Albertville at Moorhead. The first round of the tournament will be played between Oct. 25 and 27.
