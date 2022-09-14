This past week the Maple Grove Boys soccer team went 3-0 with wins over Elk River, Blaine and Roseville.

Carter Sheard had two goals and Aaron Badillo had one against Elk River Sept. 6. Final score was 3-0.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments