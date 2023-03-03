Crimson boys hockey wins 4th-consecutive Section 5AA title
(Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

Maple Grove senior captain Finn Brink, 27, celebrates the first of his two goals against Rogers.

Maple Grove boys hockey team came out on top of a hectic, hard-fought Section 5AA title game against Rogers the night of Thursday, March 2, at an absolutely packed Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River.

Finn Brink opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, giving Maple Grove an optimistic start. The Crimson had earned dominant wins in the lead up to this final, but Rogers did not make Thursday’s win easy for even a moment.

