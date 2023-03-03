Crimson boys hockey wins 4th-consecutive Section 5AA title

Maple Grove boys hockey team came out on top of a hectic, hard-fought Section 5AA title game against Rogers the night of Thursday, March 2, at an absolutely packed Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River.
Finn Brink opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, giving Maple Grove an optimistic start. The Crimson had earned dominant wins in the lead up to this final, but Rogers did not make Thursday’s win easy for even a moment.
Rogers went on to outshoot Maple Grove 13-9, but Maple Grove still found the second goal of the night as Joey Imgrund scored on a power play.
Rogers had their say in the second period, scoring the first, second-to-last and last goals of the period. The Crimson, however, scored two goals from Lucas Busch and Brink sandwiched between to lead 4-3 at the second intermission.
Jack Kernan opened the scoring for Maple Grove in the third period, getting the Crimson back on track. Empty net goals from Brink and Blake Steenerson wrapped things up and secured a 7-3 win for Maple Grove.
Rogers outshot Maple Grove 40-29 overall. Maple Grove had seven infractions for 14 total minutes. Rogers had five infractions for 10 total minutes.
The win means Maple Grove have won the boys hockey Section 5AA title for the fourth year in a row. They took part in the first round of the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center the following week on Thursday, March 9.
