Crimson boys hockey lose Class AA state quarterfinal to Cretin-Derham Hall

(Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

Lucas Busch, 21, brings the puck forward for Maple Grove at the Xcel Energy Center on March 9 with Ty Patefield, 3, in support.

Maple Grove boys hockey saw their run at the Class AA state title end early with a 1-3 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in the quarterfinals on March 9.

Cretin-Derham Hall struck early to open the scoring in the fourth minute of the first period. The goal came after both teams traded early, less dangerous chances. The Raiders had also missed out on a nearly point blank chance seconds before the scoring shot.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments