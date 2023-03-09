Crimson boys hockey lose Class AA state quarterfinal to Cretin-Derham Hall

Maple Grove boys hockey saw their run at the Class AA state title end early with a 1-3 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall in the quarterfinals on March 9.
Cretin-Derham Hall struck early to open the scoring in the fourth minute of the first period. The goal came after both teams traded early, less dangerous chances. The Raiders had also missed out on a nearly point blank chance seconds before the scoring shot.
Jay Ellingson responded almost immediately for Maple Grove, creating a goal after his shot was deflected in by a defending Cretin-Derham Hall player.
Despite having no official penalties, the game was a physical matchup. Both teams fought hard as the game’s rhythm began to take shape going into the second period.
Maple Grove thought they had the go-ahead goal early in the second period after a shot rocketed off the post, but it was Cretin-Derham Hall who scored the only goal of the second period.
That second goal came despite a strong performance from goaltender Jack Roach after the Raiders’ Holden Saumweber managed to swivel and launch a shot with precision.
Maple Grove pushed for an equalizing goal in the third period, but could not break the Raiders goalline despite maximum effort from the likes of Finn Brink, Lucas Busch, and Blake Steenerson.
A late empty net goal for Cretin-Derham Hall cemented the result. Maple Grove boys hockey will now play in the consolation tournament at the 3M Arena at Mariucci. The first game of the conciliation tournament will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10.
