The Maple Grove boys' basketball team won its fifth straight Section 8 championship with a 54-52 win over Buffalo Thursday, March 12, at Monticello. This is the third straight year the two teams had met in the section final and Maple Grove prevailed in all three. The Crimson will play in the state tournament March 18 to 21 at Target Center and Williams Arena. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, attendance at state tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.
Crimson boys earn 5th straight trip to state basketball tourney
