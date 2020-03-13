The Maple Grove boys' basketball team won its fifth straight Section 8 championship with a 54-52 win over Buffalo Thursday, March 12, at Monticello. This is the third straight year the two teams had met in the section final and Maple Grove prevailed in all three. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, attendance at state tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team. The Minnesota State High School League has decided to cancel all winter state tournaments, meaning the Maple Grove Crimson will not play in the state tournament this year.
