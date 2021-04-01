After beating Moorhead in the boys basketball Section 8AAAA final, Maple Grove got to taste what the new seeding format was like for the state basketball tournament. Instead of ranking teams one to eight, they were separated by geography, north and south. Which meant the Crimson, as the number four north seed, got the draw of playing the number one north seed and conference rival, undefeated Champlin Park at Osseo on March 31.
The Rebels beat the Crimson in both regular season matchups, 57-50 and 69-51 respectively, but as the state tournament begins, Maple Grove is feeling as confident as ever.
However, they would be in for a challenge going up against Francis Nwaokorie, Joshua Strong and a loaded Rebels team.
Early in the first half, Nwaokorie, the Mr. Basketball finalist, made his presence known. The star senior dominated the interior and wreaked havoc on Crimson defenders, scoring 12 first-half points and grabbing several rebounds. But for as good as Nwaokorie was, the Crimson had an answer. Led by backcourt partners Jon Haakenson and Morgan Moore, Maple Grove kept the game close and trailed only 20-19 at halftime. Haakenson and Moore each had seven first-half points.
The other side of the Rebels that opponents have fits over is senior guard Joshua Strong. Against Maple Grove this season, Strong averaged 22 points per game, and with Nwaokorie, fit the bill of a devastating one-two punch.
But in their scouting report prior to tipoff, Maple Grove head coach Nick Schroeder wanted to get the ball out of Strong’s hand as much as possible. So, when Strong passed the ball, Crimson guards Raoul Vaidya and Andy Tran were all over the senior. Their job, according to Schroeder, was solely to stop Strong from catching the ball again.
And it worked. Strong finished the game with a season-low eight points. But still, Nwaokorie kept dominating. He single-handedly kept the Rebels in the game as Maple Grove held a five point lead with five minutes left to play.
The lead was cut to three with 10 seconds left and Champlin Park had one last chance to tie the game. Strong dribbled the ball up the court, found the six-foot seven-inch Nwaokorie on the right wing, and the star forward took one dribble, rolled to his left and let a three fly.
Swish. Simultaneously, as the ball went through the net, the limited Champlin Park crowd exploded. 56-56. Overtime.
“C’mon man,” Schroeder said after Nwaokorie hit the game-tying shot. “He’s such a tough guard. He can do so many things well.”
With all the momentum on the Rebels side, Maple Grove was back to square one. It was now a five-minute game. But as Schoreder told his team before the game started, all the pressure was on the Rebels. “We went in with the mindset of being loose. No one was picking us to win the game.”
“Our whole mentality was that we had nothing to lose,” Haakenson said.
That burden of pressure may or may not have had an impact for Champlin Park, but the weightlessness of Maple Grove sure looked evident. The Crimson jumped out to a eight point lead in the extra session and never looked back. Even though the lead got to three points with 1:30 left, Maple Grove’s composure and steadiness, along with timely free-throw shooting, took them home.
The 12-9 Crimson, with the most losses in the tournament field, upset the top-ranked and undefeated Rebels 70-61.
Moore finished the game with a team-high 22 points, Haakenson totaled 20, and Terence Anthony-Larmouth chipped in with 16 points. “I don’t think we’ve had a game where all 3 of them clicked like that,” Schroeder said. “They all did their jobs.”
“We have a brotherhood,” Haakenson said.
Nwaokorie, now off to the University of California-San Diego, had a game-high 31 points.
The Crimson next play Cretin-Derham Hall in the state semifinals on April 8 at 6 p.m. After shocking the basketball world and beating the Rebels, the Crimson will keep that underdog mentality with them the rest of the way.
“We’re the obvious underdog throughout the rest of the tournament,” Schroeder said. “We will play with a little bit of a chip on your shoulder. In a three game stretch, anything can happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.