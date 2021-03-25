In a year that has been so unpredictable, the Maple Grove boys hockey squad has stayed consistent.
Outside of their lone loss of the season to Lakeville South, the Crimson have been seen by many as one of the best teams in the state, if not the best. Each game, a target sits on their back, but instead of running from the increased attention, they embrace it.
“They are a resilient, relentless group of kids that compete hard,” head coach Todd Bergland said.
On March 25, the Crimson had faced one more test that stood between them and a second-straight Section 5AA crown. Centennial, the number two seed, had just beaten third-seeded Blaine 6-2 and like every Maple Grove opponent this year, had their eyes set on dethroning the Crimson.
But those chances took an early hit. Less than a minute into the first period, senior Henry Nelson fired a strike from the left wing that crisply found the back of the net, giving the top-seeded Crimson a 1-0 lead.
“Henry’s goal jump started us,” Bergland said.
“We talked about jumping on them early and that helped us get going,” Nelson said. “We never looked back.”
The Cougars began the game trying to get Maple Grove off with physical play, but the Crimson’s speed made it tough to keep up. Even when Centennial got a series of shots on net, they would be skating backwards to try and keep up with the blistering Maple Grove offense.
Midway through the frame, after Kyle Kukkonen hopped out of the penalty box, senior Chris Kernan immediately doubled the lead with a goal of his own. A late goal from senior Sam Jacobs made the lead 3-0, and the Crimson’s high-powered offense looked like a well-oiled machine.
The more the game waned, the more comfortable the Crimson were, aging like fine wine. Midway through the second period, Nelson took his time in the offensive zone and scored his second goal of the game, extending the lead to 4-0. The Cougars, who started the game with energy and optimism, began to show their frustration, slouching to the bench and getting chippy with the Crimson.
While the Crimson were getting ample scoring opportunities, they committed three penalties in the second period. But their defense and senior goalie Jack Wieneke continued to serve as a giant eraser, and at the end of the period, Jacobs and Kukkonen had a two-on-none breakaway that looked like a game of patty cake with the puck.
Jacobs to Kukkonen, back to Jacobs and finally back to Kukkonen who put it past Troje easily, making it 5-0.
An early third period goal from senior Ethan Elias gave Maple Grove a 6-0 lead, and later Kernan added his second of the night to make it 7-0.
Some extracurricular fighting took place in the final minutes, sparked by the frustrated Cougars, but the Crimson got their moment to celebrate a 7-0 win and their second consecutive section title.
They advance to the state tournament, which begins March 31.
Wieneke recorded his fourth shutout of the season, saving all 21 shots that came his way and getting the game puck from his coach.
“I’m ecstatic for Jack, he’s such a competitor,” Bergland said. “When he is on, he’s on and there’s no getting pucks past him.”
“We know [Jack] is going to make the big save when we need him to,” Nelson said.
At the beginning of the season, Bergland preached the mantra of one day at a time and one moment at a time, especially in a season when it could all be stripped away in an instant.
Entering the state tournament, the days and games are not promised, but this team is locked in on their magic number: three.
“They know they got three more [wins] left and they want it bad,” Bergland said.
For Nelson and Kukkonen, they were faced with a decision before this season whether or not to stay with Maple Grove or go play at a different level elsewhere.
Their coach persuaded them to stick it out and finish their high school careers off, and the two Mr. Hockey finalists both chose to stay for moments like these: a chance to win the state championship.
“We wanted to get back there and win the state championship,” Nelson said. “It was a big reason we stayed. That is everyone’s dream as a kid playing Minnesota hockey.”
His coach agrees. “I can’t thank Henry and Kyle enough for staying home.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.