Crimson beat Blaine to win trip to state boys' hockey

Jubilant Maple Grove players charge to hug goalie Jack Wieneke at the end of the Section 5 hockey championship game Feb. 27. Wieneke made 45 saves to lead the second-seeded Crimson to a 3-0 win over top-seeded Blaine at Aldrich Arena. Henry Nelson had a goal and one assist and Josh Guiliani and Chris Kernan each scored one as Maple Grove avenged last year's 2-1 loss to Blaine in the section final. The victory sent Maple Grove into this year's state tournament March 4 to 6 at the Xcel Energy Center. (Photo by Bob San)