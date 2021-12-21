Crimson alum Williams nets WIAC Athlete of the Week

After leading the University of Wisconsin-Stout to two wins last week, Maple Grove alumnus Lovell Williams was selected as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. Williams, a sophomore guard, scored 18 points in a 97-57 home win over Lakeland University (Wis.) Dec. 6, then upped his scoring to 24 points in an 89-80 win at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) Dec. 8.
Against the Muskies, Williams was 8-of-13 from the field, 2-of-5 from three-point range, pulled down five rebounds, dished off six assists, and had one steal that allowed Williams to break away and dunk the ball early in the game. Against Dubuque, Williams was 9-of-18 from the floor, shot a career-best 6-of-9 from three-point land, had a career-best nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal.
For the week, Williams averaged 21.0 points, was 17-of-31 from the floor, and 8-of-14 from three-point range, with 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals against only one turnover.
In addition, Williams snared a double-double and was one rebound short of a triple-double, in a UW-Stout record-breaking 125-119 win over Greenville University, Dec. 13. Williams scored 14 points, dished off 13 assists, one short of the school single-game record, and pulled down nine rebounds. For the season, Williams is averaging 17.8 points (fourth in the conference), 4.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists (leads the conference).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.