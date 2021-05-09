Editor’s note: The following is a message from Wright County
One of the primary causes of death and serious injury to young people is the result of inexperienced drivers being behind the wheel when distracted or under the influence. In April, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office brought a “crash car” to area high schools to show the devastating impact vehicle crashes can have on young people still new to driving.
The program has already been done in Maple Lake, Monticello and Delano and three more are scheduled for May, including May 3-7 at St. Michael-Albertville High School and May 25-28 at Rockford High School. Sometimes the greatest reminders are visuals that can bring home the point of the devastation that can be caused to drivers and their passengers. The sheriff’s office hopes that seeing the result of driving distracted or under the influence can have and get young drivers to think twice before doing something potentially dangerous or even fatal behind the wheel of a vehicle.
