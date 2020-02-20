Know the Truth Prevention Program spoke to the students at Champlin Park High School on the issues of substance use and the vaping epidemic on Feb. 14. Know the Truth presenter, Micah Meline, discussed his experiences relating to substance use and addiction, along with sharing evidence-based information on the current youth drug trends.
“I want to share my story with students because when I was their age I didn’t realize how choosing to use drugs to escape my problems only created more,” Meline said.
Know the Truth Prevention Program conducts evidence based presentations to both middle and high schoolers across the state of Minnesota to educate them on the dangers of substance use. The presentation curriculum addresses the main misconceptions that students have about substances, and it works to fill the education gaps; providing them with the truth about what these substances can truly do, even if they do not seem like ‘that big of a deal’ to the students.
“What makes us unique, is that our team is made up of a group of young individuals who have struggled with substance use, and are now in recovery,” Sadie Holland, Prevention Education Manager said. “By sharing their personal experiences, we hope that their vulnerability will give the students permission to share their own struggles, and relate on a deeper level.”
After the presentation, Know the Truth surveyed the students to continually gather information on the current drug trends among youth in Minnesota. The student’s will then receive a resource guide and the phone number to the Know the Truth anonymous text-hotline to encourage them to reach out with additional questions or support. Students can text the phone number, 612-440-3967, 24/7 to speak to a Know the Truth team member.
Champlin Park High School is one of the six schools in the Anoka-Hennepin School District that receives Chemical Health Support Groups facilitated by Know the Truth Prevention Advocates on top of their educational prevention presentations in the health classes. These groups are split into different areas of focus, tailored to best fit the current needs of the students who attend. The three groups include students who are currently struggling with substance use, students seeking recovery or students that are impacted by a family member or loved one’s substance use disorder.
