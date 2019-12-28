The Hennepin County Libraries branches in Champlin and Maple Grove have free events planned for all ages of people during the month of January. Events include book clubs, storytimes, crafts and more. To register or for more information, call the Champlin branch at 612-543-6250 or the Maple Grove branch at 612-543-6450.
The Champlin branch, 12154 Ensign Ave. N., is offering:
“Crafternoon: Bring Your Own Craft,” Thursdays, Jan. 2 and 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. — Join in for a different craft every session or bring knitting, beading, felting or other projects to work on. Meet other local crafters and share in the joy of making cool things. Drop in or stay the entire time. Materials provided. Sponsor: Friends of the Champlin Library.
“Fiction Book Club,” Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. — Participate in the discussion of new and interesting fiction titles. Bring along recommendations for future meetings. Lending copies may be picked up at the service desk prior to meeting. Sponsor: Friends of the Champlin Library.
“Champlin Library Writing Group,” Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. — Join fellow writers for encouragement and feedback, and to help each other take writing to the next level. Bring works in progress, paper and pen. Participants will explore different ways to think about writing. Sponsor: Friends of the Champlin Library.
“Mystery Book Club,” Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Take part in the discussion of new and interesting mystery titles. Bring along recommendations for future meetings. Lending copies may be picked up at the service desk prior to meeting. Sponsor: Friends of the Champlin Library.
“Nonfiction Book Club,” Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Join the discussion of new and interesting nonfiction titles. Bring along recommendations for future meetings. Lending copies may be picked up at the service desk prior to meeting. Sponsor: Friends of the Champlin Library.
The Maple Grove branch, 8001 Main St., will offer:
“Chess Club,” Sunday, Jan. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. — Have fun learning the basics of chess, improving game, mastering strategies and meeting other chess fans. Walk-ins welcome. Collaborator: Wayzata High School Chess Club.
“Author Talk: Sarah Hanley,” Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Local author Hanley will discuss her first book, “Matka,” which is based on the true story of the author’s grandmother during and after World War II. During the discussion, Hanley will delve into how the book came to be from both a historical and a familial point of view, and how those events and experiences of the past have influenced the present and the future. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
“Family Storytime,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 14 to 30, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. — For children of all ages and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format appropriate for young children. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.
“Baby Storytime,” Fridays, Jan. 17 to 31, from either 9:30 to 10 a.m. or from 10:30 to 11 a.m. — For children from birth to 24 months and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format especially designed for babies. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.
“Baby Storytime,” Saturdays, Jan. 18 and 25, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. — For children from birth to 24 months and their caregivers. Talk, sing, read, write and play together in a format especially designed for babies. Share books, stories, rhymes, music and movement.
“Film Music,” Monday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Register. Music is a powerful tool used to evoke mood, location and character. Participants will look at the techniques that film composers use to amplify or contradict the story that we are getting visually from the director. Collaborator: MacPhail Center for Music. Funded by Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
