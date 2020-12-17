Over the past several weeks and for the foreseeable future, Wright County Public Health and partners are planning for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Initial doses of the vaccine are anticipated to be distributed in the third week of December.
This is another step in prevention practices to contain the virus, which is currently circulating at a high level in the community.
“Public health interventions, such as isolation and quarantine, monitoring high-risk locations, widespread access to testing, and case investigations and contact tracing, have been our best tools up to this point,” said Sarah Grosshuesch, Wright County Public Health Director. “We are now getting ready to launch one of our best public health prevention efforts: a vaccine that looks very promising.”
COVID-19 vaccine from several manufacturers is likely coming into the community within the next month. Information from these manufacturers and preliminary research indicates that these vaccines are safe and effective, bringing even more hope to this intervention.
Wright County Public Health, in conjunction with community partners, are planning on how to vaccinate those who meet the criteria established by the federal government and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“This will be a phased approach to allow us to immunize for impact, which will maximize immediate health benefits, reduce death and serious illness, and minimize the harm created by COVID-19,” said Kristie Rathmanner, Wright County Public Health Nurse. “There is a strong infrastructure in place in Minnesota to ensure the vaccine is delivered quickly, equitably, and safely to all Minnesotans.”
First on the list to receive the vaccine are health care personnel and long-term care residents.
“Our partners will be carrying the largest load as it relates to vaccinations of highest risk individuals, but this effort requires the entire community to continue practicing distancing, wearing a mask, and practicing other effective public health precautions as the vaccine rolls out,” said Grosshuesch. “We are all in this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.