Hennepin County is working to connect more youth to art and music programs by expanding the mission of an existing Hennepin County Youth Sports grant program.
The Hennepin County Board approved a contract with Encouraging Leaders at its Sept. 13 meeting. This organization will administer the additional grant funding for youth art and music programs.
Building on ideas from previous board members, District 7 Commissioner Kevin Anderson offered the original resolution to the County Board in September 2021. The county can provide more opportunities to foster creativity and self-expression and raise cultural awareness and appreciation, a press release announced.
“I’m excited to see this moving forward,” Anderson said. “We can now reach and engage with more youth in more ways. I believe that the vibrancy of our future starts with equitable access to activities that engage both the body and the mind through sports and arts.”
Encouraging Leaders is an African American-led, youth-based non-profit organization located in North Minneapolis. Since its inception in 2015, Encouraging Leaders’ work has impacted the lives of over 2,000 underserved Minnesota youth through performance art programs, job placements and employment skill development. Encouraging Leaders has demonstrated a capability to perform grant administration work with local nonprofits and a collaborative history with potential future grant recipients, according to the press release.
The recent board action compensates Encouraging Leaders up to $300,000 through September 2025. In collaboration with the county, Encouraging Leaders will develop the program. The nonprofit will also generate and manage grant proposals, provide technical assistance to grant applicants, and develop the primary recommendations for funding to the county.
For the last 13 years, Hennepin Youth Sports has awarded more than $27 million for facility, small equipment and playground projects, along with water safety lessons.
