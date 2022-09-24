Hennepin County is working to connect more youth to art and music programs by expanding the mission of an existing Hennepin County Youth Sports grant program.

The Hennepin County Board approved a contract with Encouraging Leaders at its Sept. 13 meeting. This organization will administer the additional grant funding for youth art and music programs.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments