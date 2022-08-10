County Road 81 bridge repair project in Maple Grove underway

Detour routes during the eastbound County Road 81 and Highway 610 off-ramp closures in Maple Grove.

On Monday, Aug. 8, crews began a bridge repair project on County Road 81 eastbound over Elm Creek in Maple Grove. Crews are repairing bridge approaches that carry traffic to the bridge.

Crews will close County Road 81 eastbound for three weeks between Fernbrook Lane and Elm Creek Boulevard. In addition, the off-ramp connecting eastbound Highway 610 and County Road 81 will close.

