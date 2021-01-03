The Hennepin County Board has awarded eight grants for athletic facilities, four grants for playgrounds and 28 grants for small equipment.
The 2021 facility grant recipients include Bloomington: $300,000 for replacement of eight dugouts at Kent Hrbek Fields; Champlin: $300,000 for two outdoor all-season ice rink/field hockey/pickle ball courts site preparation, rink boards and a warming house at South Community Park; Crystal: $100,000 for accessibility improvements at Valley Place Park; Maple Grove: $300,000 for athletic facility at Gleason Fields; Medina: $148,490 for ball field lighting improvements at Hamel Athletic Club; Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board: $80,000 for clay tennis court conversion at Waveland Triangle Park and $150,000 for Adventure Play Area improvements at Keewaydin Park; and Minneapolis Public Schools: $300,000 for athletic track renovation at Patrick Henry High School.
The four playground grant recipients include Champlin, $25,000 for Chandler Park and $11,500 for Andrews Park; Loretto, $25,000 for Highlands Park and New Hope, $25,000 for Begin Park.
Since it began in 2009, Hennepin Youth Sports has awarded more than $27.4 million for facility, small equipment and playground projects, along with water safety lessons. Proceeds from the Twins ballpark sales tax support this program.
