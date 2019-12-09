‘Counting’ the winners in St. Michael

Front row, left to right, are first-graders, Makenna Satre, Charlie Sobiech, Jase Theisen, Cameron Lerfald and Lillian Washatka. Second row: Keira Faue, Kinsley Burnison, Ava Feick, Oliver Tims, Tate Lindsay and Paige Stanger. Third row: third-graders, Londyn Hasher, Wesley Haynes, Averie LeZalla, Olivia Gustafson and Ethan Carlson. Back row: fourth-graders, Gavin Lundquist, Charlotte Eull, Henry Perry, Olivia Fargo and Hadley Eisen. (Not pictured is Hailey Lawler, first grade.)

St. Michael Elementary School students showed Respect through-out the month of November, one of the school’s Character Counts traits.

