With ongoing funding support from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA), Senior Community Services (SCS) continues to provide important, non-medical wraparound services to older adults in Wright and Sherburne counties and help caregivers of older adults prioritize and manage their own wellbeing.
The Senior Community Services’ Household and Outdoor Maintenance (HOME) program provides quality indoor and outdoor home maintenance plus home safety assessments. Paid field workers and volunteers complete minor home repairs, painting, lawn care, snow removal, and housekeeping.
Anyone aged 60+ residing in the HOME service area may apply. Older Americans Act Funding (Title III grants) awarded by CMCOA helps SCS to offer services at an affordable cost based on the participant’s monthly income. No one is denied service because of inability to pay.
Affiliated senior centers in Wright and Sherburne Counties – the Crow River Senior Center in St. Michael, the Monticello Senior Center, and the Elk River Senior Activity Center – are also “home base” for licensed social workers offering a variety of services to informal caregivers. Informal caregivers include spouses, family members, friends, and other loved ones who help with anything from running errands to providing personal care.
Social workers provide individualized caregiver consultation, facilitate support groups and family meetings, and host educational presentations to help caregivers sustain their ability to provide help and maintain their own life balance. There is no cost for these services.
About the Organizations: Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA) is a non-profit organization designated by the Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) as the area agency on aging for the 14-county Central Minnesota region. In partnership with public and private organizations, CMCOA helps older adults age successfully by building community capacity, advocating for aging issues, maximizing service effectiveness, and linking people with information. Their website is cmcoa.org.
Founded in 1950, Senior Community Services is a nonprofit with a mission to innovate and deliver services that meet the changing needs of older adults and their caregivers in our community, keeping them healthy, connected, and thriving. Their website is seniorcommunity.org.
