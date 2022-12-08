Cory McIntyre named next superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin Schools

(Submitted photo)

Cory McIntyre named Anoka-Hennepin School District’s new superintendent. He will start in the position in July. He is currently the superintendent for the Osseo Area School District.

The Anoka-Hennepin School Board selected Cory McIntyre as the next superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin School District. The selection was made following a first-round of interviews Nov. 29 and 30, and day-long final interviews with district/community stakeholders and School Board members Dec. 6 and 7.

“Anoka-Hennepin Schools has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a belief that all students can learn at high levels,” McIntyre said. “I believe the mission and vision of the District is a match with my philosophy of education, and my skills and abilities as a leader.”

