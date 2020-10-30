In the Oct. 15 voter guide for the Minnesota Senate District 29 race, it should have read DFLer Chris Brazelton. The paper regrets this error.
The Crow River News strives each week to bring its readers timely and accurate news from the area. When an error does occur, whether it be in a headline, story or photograph, please send information via e-mail to: sunpressnews@ecm-inc.com. The editorial staff will look into all reports and if warranted a correction or clarification will be published in this space.
