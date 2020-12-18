A date of Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre’s recommendation was incorrectly reported in last week’s issue. The story should have read that McIntyre in August recommended delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year by one week, starting in distance learning, and moving to the hybrid model on Oct. 19. The school board eventually approved the one-week delay of school and starting in distance learning, but moving to the hybrid model on Sept. 28.
